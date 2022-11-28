UrduPoint.com

KP PTI Members Privy With Govt Against Dissolution Of KP Assembly: Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 11:03 PM

KP PTI members privy with govt against dissolution of KP Assembly: Javed Latif

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Mian Javed Latif has claimed that a group of PTI members from KP Assembly is in their (PDM) contact to foil the bid of dissolving the said assembly as per the announcement of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Mian Javed Latif has claimed that a group of PTI members from KP Assembly is in their (PDM) contact to foil the bid of dissolving the said assembly as per the announcement of Imran Khan.

This revelation he made while talking to private a news channel on Monday.

He said that Imran in the past had made many "U-turns" from his initial political narratives and announcements, alleging the PTI chief destroyed the country's economy during his 3.5 years of tenure and broke the deal with international financial institutions which deferred the release of tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan "deteriorating" the economy.

The PML(N) leader predicted that Imran would retract the announcement about dissolving Punjab and KP assemblies.

Javed Latif said the current coalition Federal government could not be termed responsible for the price hike, corruption, and mismanagement.

Javed Latif alleged that it was the PTI government that "indebted the country", and allowed the "rampant corruption" after assuming power in 2018.

He said Imran's government accelerated the "pace of inflation, corruption, and the influx of foreign loans" while "derailing" the country from economic progress the PML(N) left in 2018.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Progress Price 2018 Muslim From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Moriyasu urges Japan not to ride World Cup 'roller ..

Moriyasu urges Japan not to ride World Cup 'roller-coaster'

24 seconds ago
 Ex-Moldovan President Says Gazprom Showing Friends ..

Ex-Moldovan President Says Gazprom Showing Friendship by Preserving Gas Supply t ..

26 seconds ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

30 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to terminate 13 FIRs a ..

Islamabad High Court orders to terminate 13 FIRs against Ali Amin

4 minutes ago
 Cleanliness work being monitored to achieve desire ..

Cleanliness work being monitored to achieve desired results

4 minutes ago
 President condoles demise of industrialist, philan ..

President condoles demise of industrialist, philanthropist SM Muneer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.