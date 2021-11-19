UrduPoint.com

KP PTI Sends Nominations For Mayor Elections To Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:33 PM

KP PTI sends nominations for mayor elections to center

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has completed nominations of candidates contesting elections for mayor and tehsil members in provincial metropolis, sources said on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has completed nominations of candidates contesting elections for mayor and tehsil members in provincial metropolis, sources said on Friday.

The nomination process was completed after a meeting of KP Governor Shah Farman with the members of party cabinet.

The Names of shortlisted candidates included former MNA Engr. Hamidul Haq, former district Nazim, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, former Nazim Town-III, Arbab Mohammad Ali, Regional Secretary PTI, Rizwan Bangash, Irfan Saleem, Younas Zaheeer, and Meena Khan.

Similarly, the contestants of tehsil member seats were also finalized among which final candidate would be decided by the central leadership of the party.

Mohammad Farooq, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, and Mohammad Ibtisham were nominated for tehsil Mathra, Azhar Ali, Mehboobur Rehman and Arshad Khan for tehsil Shah Alam, while Samiullah Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Niaz Mohammad for tehsil Badha Ber.

Similarly, Imtiaz Barki and Malik Shahab Hussain have been nominated for tehsil Chamkani, Abdul Jabbar for tehsil Pishtakhara, and Hafeezur Rehman for tehsil Hassain Khel.

KP Governor Shah Farman has directed party workers to work in cohesion for success of party in upcoming elections. He said that final selection of the candidates is linked with the decision of the central leadership of the party.

He also extended full cooperation to local party leaders and said that grievances faced by the party workers would be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Alam Azhar Ali Cabinet

Recent Stories

Over 28,000 Afghans Applied for US Visas Since Tal ..

Over 28,000 Afghans Applied for US Visas Since Taliban Takeover, 100 Approved - ..

4 minutes ago
 Azad demands judicial inquiry into Hyderpora killi ..

Azad demands judicial inquiry into Hyderpora killings

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Newest S-500 Missile System Exports to St ..

Russia's Newest S-500 Missile System Exports to Start in Next Few Years - Arms E ..

4 minutes ago
 Liverpool Bomb Could Have Caused Significant Damag ..

Liverpool Bomb Could Have Caused Significant Damage - UK Police

4 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Discuss Creation of New Trade Chan ..

South Korea, US Discuss Creation of New Trade Channel for Semiconductors Supply

6 minutes ago
 PPP's attempt of playing Sindh card to prove futil ..

PPP's attempt of playing Sindh card to prove futile: Haleem Adil Sheikh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.