KP PTI sends nominations for mayor elections to center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has completed nominations of candidates contesting elections for mayor and tehsil members in provincial metropolis, sources said on Friday.

The nomination process was completed after a meeting of KP Governor Shah Farman with the members of party cabinet.

The Names of shortlisted candidates included former MNA Engr. Hamidul Haq, former district Nazim, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, former Nazim Town-III, Arbab Mohammad Ali, Regional Secretary PTI, Rizwan Bangash, Irfan Saleem, Younas Zaheeer, and Meena Khan.

Similarly, the contestants of tehsil member seats were also finalized among which final candidate would be decided by the central leadership of the party.

Mohammad Farooq, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, and Mohammad Ibtisham were nominated for tehsil Mathra, Azhar Ali, Mehboobur Rehman and Arshad Khan for tehsil Shah Alam, while Samiullah Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Niaz Mohammad for tehsil Badha Ber.

Similarly, Imtiaz Barki and Malik Shahab Hussain have been nominated for tehsil Chamkani, Abdul Jabbar for tehsil Pishtakhara, and Hafeezur Rehman for tehsil Hassain Khel.

KP Governor Shah Farman has directed party workers to work in cohesion for success of party in upcoming elections. He said that final selection of the candidates is linked with the decision of the central leadership of the party.

He also extended full cooperation to local party leaders and said that grievances faced by the party workers would be resolved on priority basis.