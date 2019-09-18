KP Public Accounts Committee for recovery of Rs 69 mln of police services

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday directed to expedite efforts for the recovery of over Rs 69 million on account of services rendered by Police to different organizations mostly Federal Government during the Financial year 2011-12

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday directed to expedite efforts for the recovery of over Rs 69 million on account of services rendered by Police to different organizations mostly Federal Government during the Financial year 2011-12.

The Committee also directed that in future proper agreements should be signed with such organizations so that instead of piling up the costs/arrears such amounts are monthly reimbursed to the Provincial Government, said a press release issued here.

The Committee discussed the audit para recorded during the audit in October 2012 and the organizations included WAPDA, ptv, Radio Pakistan and NADRA besides others. It was informed that in view of the directives of the Committee an amount of Rs.1243947 has been recovered while the remaining is still outstanding.

The meeting of the Committee was held in Islamabad on the sidelines of a capacity building training session organized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The meeting was presided over by MPA Babar Saleem Swati and besides others participated by PAC Members Nighat Orakzai, Enayatullah Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Khushdil Khan, Muhammad Idrees Khan, and Syed Fakhar Jahan participated. Secretaries KP Assembly and Senior Police Officers also participated.

The committee also directed the concerned authorities to explain as to under what law and for what purpose different deductions were made from the temporarily appointed police personnel during 2010-11 and 2011-12.

On properly explaining the position, the Committee settled a number of audit paras regarding different expenditures incurred by the police during different operations against terrorists.

The PAC also expressed satisfaction over the fact that over Rs 50 million have been recovered from different government functionaries and both legal and disciplinary actions taken against different government functionaries as per the previous but recent directives of the PAC.