KP Public Sector Asked To Follow PPRA Rules

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:14 PM

KP public sector asked to follow PPRA rules

All procurement by government departments/public bodies/agencies shall be done strictly in accordance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :All procurement by government departments/public bodies/agencies shall be done strictly in accordance with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Act,2012 and the rules framed there under, said a notification issued by KP Health Department here Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

