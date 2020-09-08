KP Public Sector Asked To Follow PPRA Rules
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:14 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :All procurement by government departments/public bodies/agencies shall be done strictly in accordance with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Act,2012 and the rules framed there under, said a notification issued by KP Health Department here Tuesday.