KP Public Service Commission Amends Procedure For Submission Of Applications

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:57 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Public Service Commission (PSC) has amended its procedure/policy with regard to submission of applications by the candidates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Public Service Commission (PSC) has amended its procedure/policy with regard to submission of applications by the candidates.

A notification issued here said that according to the policy, closing hours for submission of application form shall be 05.00 pm on the last date fixed for receipt of applications after which the link shall stand closed. Late payment of fee or submission of late application shall be rejected.

Candidate should not leave any column blank in the application form.

They should ensure filling of all columns correctly including Transaction ID, Domicile, CNIC and photograph, Candidates having double domicile on last date fixed for receipt of applications are advised to cancel one domicile well before last date of advertisement.

IT Section of KP Public Service Commission will facilitate candidates on phone No. 091/9214131, 9213563, 9213897, 9213750 (Extension 105 or 113) and email info@kppsc.gov.pk. nwfppscinfo@gmail.com in office hours during the Currency of the advertisement.

