KP Public Service Commission Postpones PMS Screening Test

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Monday postponed Provisional Management Service (PMS) screening test due to corona pandemic.

However ongoing interviews for different posts would continue according to the schedule amid corona SOPs.

According to a notification issued by the KP Public Service Commission, PMS screening test was to be held on May 2, but now it has been postponed.

It says that a new date for the screening test would be announced later.

