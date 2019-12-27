UrduPoint.com
KP Public Service Commission Schedules Ability Test For Various Posts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) has scheduled double session's ability test for various posts to be held from January 13 to 17 in various centers at Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) has scheduled double session's ability test for various posts to be held from January 13 to 17 in various centers at Peshawar.

In a statement issued by Controller Examination KP public Service Commission here Friday, the details of examination centers and roll numbers would be uploaded on the Commission's website www.kppsc.gov.pk shortly, however candidates can download their roll numbers for respective examination centers from the website would before conduct of Test.

No individual admission letter or roll number slip would be issued or dispatched to any candidate individually. If any candidate does not get intimation through website, SMS or E-mail regarding his or her test, he or she might get his or her status confirmed from the office before conduct of test on the telephone numbers 091-9212976, 9214131, 9212897, 9213750, 9213562 on any working day.

Carrying and use of mobile phones or other electronic devices and bags in examination halls were strictly prohibited, said a statement.

