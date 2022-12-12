UrduPoint.com

KP, Punjab CMs Rejected Imran Khan's Announcement Of Dissolving Assemblies: Muqam

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP, Punjab CMs rejected Imran Khan's announcement of dissolving assemblies: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab's chief ministers rejected Imran Khan's announcement to dissolve the two provincial assemblies.

In his reaction to the press conference of KP CM in Islamabad about the budget, Muqam claimed Mahmood Khan's press conference was a slap on the face of Imran Khan's announcement to dissolve the two assemblies, adding that it proved that the two CMs had not only rejected Imran Khan's announcement but also declared him a liar.

Muqam said that it was better for Mahmood Khan to go to Peshawar and sign the paper on the dissolution of provincial assembly than to make false claims in Islamabad.

"Those who made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province economically bankrupt in 9-year are trying to make a plot today," Amir Muqam said and added that Imran Khan's KP government was Nawaz Sharif's political charity.

Muqam said that Mahmood Khan should not forget that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had arranged to pay billions of rupees to KP under the head of electricity dues.

