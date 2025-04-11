KP, Punjab Governors discuss strong coordination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Friday during a one-day visit to Lahore.

The meeting took place at the Governor's House, where the two dignitaries discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, inter-provincial harmony, and other key national matters.

Both governors emphasized the importance of strong coordination between the Federal and provincial governments to address public issues more effectively.

They also discussed challenges related to the economy, public welfare projects, and initiatives aimed at promoting national unity.

During the meeting, Governor Salim Haider extended an invitation to Governor Kundi to visit Attock in the near future.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager North, Taj Ali Khan, and General Manager Projects, Khurram Ayub, at the Governor House Lahore.

The discussion focused on gas supply to Dera Ismail Khan and progress on various development projects in the province.

A detailed exchange took place regarding the installation of Town Border Stations (TBS) in Korai and Kotla Saidan, with emphasis on the availability of necessary equipment for the installations. Matters related to the approval of new gas connections in areas with pre-laid pipeline networks were also reviewed.

Governor Kundi and SNGPL officials further discussed the approval of new gas connections in Dera Ismail Khan city. The Governor highlighted that since Dera Ismail Khan is among the gas-producing districts, the provision of gas connections should be initiated without delay.

Governor Kundi stressed the importance of timely completion of these gas supply projects for public welfare and urged all concerned departments to play their roles efficiently.

He said that following the installation of the TBS, gas supply operations in Korai will commence, benefiting the local population.