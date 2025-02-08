KP, Punjab governors laud BellMedEx’s contribution to Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Faisal Karim Kundi and Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan commended the medical billing company BellMedEx for its role in bringing significant business to Pakistan from the United States, while also generating substantial employment opportunities for Pakistani youth.

Both governors attended the annual dinner and prize distribution ceremony of BellMedEx on Sunday as the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor KPK emphasized the crucial role the private sector plays in expanding the economy, noting that BellMedEx had created jobs for as many as 1,800 people, a remarkable achievement.

He invited BellMedEx’s management to establish offices in KPK, offering employment prospects for the region’s youth and assuring them of full support from the governor’s office in setting up new offices.

In addition, Kundi praised BellMedEx for projecting a positive image of Pakistan internationally, highlighting their dedication to delivering services with sincerity and integrity.

Governor Punjab, acknowledged the company’s impressive performance in recent years and expressed optimism that BellMedEx would soon increase its workforce to 5,000.

He urged the company’s employees to work with passion and commitment, helping to further enhance Pakistan’s image and contribute to its economic growth.

Following the speeches, both governors distributed awards to top performers at BellMedEx, with the evening concluding with a lavish dinner.

It may be mentioned that BellMedEx is recognized globally as a leading medical billing firm, employing best practices in medical billing and coding for physicians seeking to outsource their billing needs to a reliable third-party provider.