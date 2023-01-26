UrduPoint.com

KP, Punjab's Elections To Be Held On Time: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Published January 26, 2023

KP, Punjab's elections to be held on time: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Thursday that elections for both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies would be held at the appropriate time, according to the constitution and law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Thursday that elections for both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies would be held at the appropriate time, according to the constitution and law.

Talking to a private news channel, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader said that political vendettas and politically motivated cases should not be made against political opponents.

State institutions should not be dragged into politics, he added.

In response to a query regarding Fawad Chaudhry's arrest, the senator stated that he regretted the treatment given to the PTI leader and despite their differences, he was dejected to see Fawad in a handcuff state on television.

The senator emphasised the need for dialogue and urged politicians to engage in negotiations in order to address national problems. "Derogatory and false allegations should not be used in politics. Such behaviour should be shunned," he urged.

