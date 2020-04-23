KP rapidly increasing testing capability, record 1126 corona tests conducted on April 22: Taimoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rapidly increasing its testing capability of corona virus and on Wednesday (April 22) a record number of 1126 tests were conducted doubling from just four days ago.

This was said by Provincial Minister for Health, Taimoor Khan Jhagra in a message issued here on Thursday.

Health Minister said the total number of tests so far conducted in the province is 11,963. Khyber Medical University (KMU) alone conducted a record 809 tests as they are now able to do 24/7 testing in three shifts.

Giving a break up of 1126 figure, Health Minister said 809 were conducted by KMU, 79 by NIH, 131 by other KP public sector laboratories and 107 by private labs.

About percentage about cost of these 1126 tests, he said 91 percent paid by government and nine percent by public to private sector labs.

Testing is also underway at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and hospitals in Swat and Abbotabad, Taimoor added.

He said the actual capacity of testing in KP now stands at 1500 and will continue to increase with the passage of time.