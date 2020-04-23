UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Rapidly Increasing Testing Capability, Record 1126 Corona Tests Conducted On April 22: Taimoor

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:00 PM

KP rapidly increasing testing capability, record 1126 corona tests conducted on April 22: Taimoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rapidly increasing its testing capability of corona virus and on Wednesday (April 22) a record number of 1126 tests were conducted doubling from just four days ago.

This was said by Provincial Minister for Health, Taimoor Khan Jhagra in a message issued here on Thursday.

Health Minister said the total number of tests so far conducted in the province is 11,963. Khyber Medical University (KMU) alone conducted a record 809 tests as they are now able to do 24/7 testing in three shifts.

Giving a break up of 1126 figure, Health Minister said 809 were conducted by KMU, 79 by NIH, 131 by other KP public sector laboratories and 107 by private labs.

About percentage about cost of these 1126 tests, he said 91 percent paid by government and nine percent by public to private sector labs.

Testing is also underway at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and hospitals in Swat and Abbotabad, Taimoor added.

He said the actual capacity of testing in KP now stands at 1500 and will continue to increase with the passage of time.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat April Khyber Medical University From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

2 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

3 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

3 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.