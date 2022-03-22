KP ready to celebrate Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like others provinces, are all set to celebrate Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like others provinces, are all set to celebrate Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm on Wednesday.

From Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan, the residents of all 35 districts are ready to celebrate Pakistan Day in most befitting manner.

The people will participate in rallies, seminars and walks to express their love for the country on Pakistan Day.

Every year, Pakistan Day is being celebrated in the country including KP in recognition of the adoptation of the historic Pakistan Resolution passed by the Muslims of subcontinent in Lahore on March 23, 1940 that paved the way of creation of Pakistan on world map on August 14, 1947.

The highlights of the day in KP would be students, civil society and transport association rallies and peace walks besides seminars, symposium and conferences.

The speakers would shed light on the role of Pakistan Resolution in the creation of Pakistan and meritorious services of the heroes of Pakistan Movement led by Quaid-e -Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Cultural organisations including the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Pakistan academy of Letters, National Book Foundation, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) are all set to hold various events and activities in connection with the day.

The Directorate of sports, Culture and Tourism has also organised special events.

People would offer special prayers for integrity, peace and prosperity of the country and eternal peace of martyrs of Pakistan Movement and defenders of Pakistan.

The people would renew pledge to work hard in their respective fields for progress, peace and prosperity of the country and give every sacrifice for protection of the motherland.

Tributes would be paid to the unmatched sacrifices of our forefathers who lost their lives during Pakistan Movement.

Great enthusiasm are being witnessed among young and students who are carrying national flags, badges, stickers of the heroes of Pakistan Movement.

The dream of Pakistan perceived by great poet philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was transformed into a resolution on 23rd March, 1940.

In Peshawar and other major cities of KP, special arrangements were also made to show Pakistan Day parade on big screens.

The radio and tv channels would air special programmes and documentaries while newspapers will publish special supplement in connection with the day.