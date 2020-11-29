UrduPoint.com
KP Ready To Help Provinces In Software Customization: Ziaullah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offered others provinces to contact KP government in software customization and other projects and on the directions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, these services and technical training would be provided to all provinces free of cost

On the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,a delegation headed by Secretary Department of Science and Information Technology,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hamayun Khan visited Gilgit-Baltistan.The delegation was invited by the Minister for Planning and Development, Gilgit-Baltistan,said an official handout issued here Saturday.

The delegation briefed the Gilgit-Baltistan authorities on the steps taken to introduce technology sector reforms and good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation conveyed the message of Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Khan Bangash to extend full cooperation to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and benefit from the projects initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of IT sector for good governance in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government appreciated the reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed keen interest in introducing them in Gilgit-Baltistan. Initially, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would provide free hosting and technical assistance for software customization for Planning Commission forms and an MoU would be signed between the two Governments soon.

Zaiaullah Bangash said that under Digital Jobs,Work Around, BPOs and other projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Science and Information Technology, the youth were getting the best employment opportunities from which everyone could benefit.

Earlier, the Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Planning and Development had visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and met the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and other senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Planning and Development was briefed on various technological initiatives initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The Gilgit-Baltistan government appreciated the IT projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and wished to introduce them in GB.

