KP received 15 cases of coronavirus in a single day at D.I.Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received 15 cases of corona virus in a single day at Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) city, Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra confirmed on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received 15 cases of corona virus in a single day at Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) city, Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra confirmed on Monday.

In a tweet shared on social media, he said that "Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan (Baluchistan) have tested positive for coronavirus,".

These people were tested positive for virus firstly in the province. They were being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in D.I.Khan, the tweet added.

The health minister said more information was coming and would be shared with public soon.