KP receives 0.1m application under Domestic Poultry Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Livestock Mohibullah Khan Saturday said that as many as 0.1million applications have been received under Domestic Poultry Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here the Minister said that the provincial government has decided to distribute one million domestic poultry among poor people during the period of next four years on reasonable rates.

The minister said that one domestic cock and five hens will be given to one person on reasonable rate of Rs1050.

He said 0.1 million applications forms have been received during last few months as the department had estimated to distribute 40000 forms every year which is higher than estimated forms.

Mohibullah Khan said that instead of four years, the department would achieve the target of the distribution of one million domestic cock and hens within a period of two years as the people are taking keen interest in this program. He said that the department would enhance the program to give benefit to more poor people of the province.

The minister said that the distribution of poultry is continue in plain areas while in hilly areas it would be started in March that would be extended to other areas of the province.