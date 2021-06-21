UrduPoint.com
KP Receives New Consignment Of Sinovac Containing 240,000 Dozes: DG Health

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:07 PM

Director General of Health Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Niaz Muhammad Monday said the provincial health authorities have received new consignment of Sinovac vaccine containing 240,000 dozes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Director General of Health Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Niaz Muhammad Monday said the provincial health authorities have received new consignment of Sinovac vaccine containing 240,000 dozes.

He said the vaccine has been dispatched to different districts to continue inoculation against corona.

He said that 398724 persons have competed vaccination so far while 1390000 persons have been given first doze of corona vaccine.

He said that 1,711,000 vaccines have been administered in the province so far. He said that there are 675 vaccination facilities in KP including 36 mass vaccination centers, adding, 42 mobile teams were also working to vaccinate people residing in far flung areas.

