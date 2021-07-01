UrduPoint.com
KP Receives Rs. 25 Billion NHP Arrears : Jhagra

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Paktkhunkhwa government on Thursday received an amount of Rs. 25 billion on account of payment of outstanding on amount of Net Hyde Profits (NHP) from the Federal government.

Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a statement said that the largest ever Rs.

25 billion NHP payment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in history is a proof of the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan to a fairer Pakistan and Chief Minister Mahmood khan to represent and resolve the issues of the province.

He said that for the last year, Khyber Pakthunkhwa government had been working with the federal government to resolve the issue of NHP arrears which showed results.

He also thanked Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for fulfill his commitment to release the province arrears.

The minister said that 2021-22 will be transformation year of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

