KP receives Rs 25 bln under net hydel profit: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said that KP has received 25 billion rupees under net hydel project that is significant achievement and reflects the commitment of provincial government to protect rights of province and its people.

Addressing the press briefing, he said that provincial government is dedicated and fully capable to protect the rights of province. Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash was also present on the occasion.

Jhagra said that hundred percent funds have been released for approved ongoing projects on first day of financial year. He said that 120 billion rupees of provincial development budget has been handed over and more funds would be released after approval adding it is responsibility of departments to ensure judicious use of released funds.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Finance Minister, Shoukat Tareen for their cooperation in releasing funds and reiterated the vow to fight for provincial rights at every available forum.

Provincial Finance Minister said that the government is also working for uplift and development of merged areas and they would be given their due share in uplift projects. He said that pension reforms are need of the hour and KP would be the first province to launch Pension Fund System.

CM's aide Kamran Bangash said that the government is tirelessly working for welfare of the people and to fulfil all its pledges. He criticised Sindh government for raising slogans to mislead people and said that KP is progressing with each passing following the vision of Prime minister and guidance of Chief Minister.