KP receives Rs 918bln under net hydel profit in five year: PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the province received Rs 918 billion under net hydel profit during the last five-year however nothing was paid in this regard during the last financial year.

In a written reply to a question of Inayatullah of Jammat-e-Islami (JI), it was said that the provincial government took up the matter in meetings of Council of Common Interest (CCI) and a committee was formed on December 23, 2019 to determine the payment.

The CCI committee held three meetings and would submit its report to CCI after finalizing it in the light of recommendations of the committee members.

Earlier, Inayatullah asked that what measures did PTI government take for getting electricity arrears when there was PTI in the federation.

Naeema Kishwer and Nighat Orakzai said that the issue should be taken effectively to get the net hydel profit from the Federal government.

Responding to the supplementary questions, the Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor said that under AGN Qazi the profit was being paid as per Rs 8.9 per unit and Rs 918 billion were paid as per this rate.

He said that a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2016 between the federal and provincial government for payment of net hydel profit as per Rs 1.1 per unit rate and Rs 20 billion was being paid annually since then.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that there is a government of 13 parties in the center at the moment and their representatives should raise the issue with the federal government to find a solution to this problem.

He said all the parties have fought for the right of the province during their time, adding that the provincial government would not retreat an inch from its right.