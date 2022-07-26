UrduPoint.com

KP Receives Rs 918bln Under Net Hydel Profit In Five Year: PA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KP receives Rs 918bln under net hydel profit in five year: PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the province received Rs 918 billion under net hydel profit during the last five-year however nothing was paid in this regard during the last financial year.

In a written reply to a question of Inayatullah of Jammat-e-Islami (JI), it was said that the provincial government took up the matter in meetings of Council of Common Interest (CCI) and a committee was formed on December 23, 2019 to determine the payment.

The CCI committee held three meetings and would submit its report to CCI after finalizing it in the light of recommendations of the committee members.

Earlier, Inayatullah asked that what measures did PTI government take for getting electricity arrears when there was PTI in the federation.

Naeema Kishwer and Nighat Orakzai said that the issue should be taken effectively to get the net hydel profit from the Federal government.

Responding to the supplementary questions, the Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor said that under AGN Qazi the profit was being paid as per Rs 8.9 per unit and Rs 918 billion were paid as per this rate.

He said that a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2016 between the federal and provincial government for payment of net hydel profit as per Rs 1.1 per unit rate and Rs 20 billion was being paid annually since then.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that there is a government of 13 parties in the center at the moment and their representatives should raise the issue with the federal government to find a solution to this problem.

He said all the parties have fought for the right of the province during their time, adding that the provincial government would not retreat an inch from its right.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity December 2016 2019 All From Government Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman ..

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PTA

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

5 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.