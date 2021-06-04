UrduPoint.com
KP Records 10 More Covid Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:46 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Department on Friday reported 10 more deaths from coronavirus and recovery of 299 patients during last 24 hours in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Department on Friday reported 10 more deaths from coronavirus and recovery of 299 patients during last 24 hours in the province.

The total number of patients recovered so far from coronavirus are 125357.

According to Health Department report, total 8078 tests were conducted in last 24 hours with detection of 326 new virus cases.

The report said that total 4135 died from COVID-19 so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 134072.

The number of active cases are 4389 and total test conducted so far are 1833279 in the province.

