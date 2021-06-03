UrduPoint.com
KP Records 12 More Covid Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:59 PM

KP records 12 more Covid deaths

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Thursday reported 12 more deaths from Coronavirus and recovery of 301 patients during last 24 hours in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Thursday reported 12 more deaths from Coronavirus and recovery of 301 patients during last 24 hours in the province.

The total number of patients recovered so far from Coronavirus are 123131.

According to Health Department reports, total 8255 tests were conducted in last 24 hours with detection of 296 new virus cases.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the province has reached 133746.

The report said that total 4125 death took place in the province so far.

The number of active cases in the province are 4563 and total test conducted so far are 1830201 and total patients recovered 125058.

