KP records 143 percent increase in tax recovery: Ghazan Jamal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Ghazan Jamal on Thursday said that a surge of 143 percent has been recorded in tax recovery from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

Giving a briefing to media persons on two-year performance, he said that 86 percent of the set target in the tax recovery for the current fiscal year had been achieved. Till date, he informed a tax recovery of Rs 2 billion has been made which was exceeding Rs 187 million from the last year's recovery.

He said special incentives have been provided to the tax payers in terms of tax as the relaxation ratio was enhanced from 10 to 20 percent while the grace period was extended to eight months from two months. This step, he said greatly helped in enhancing the tax recovery ratio in the province.

Apart from this, he said a relaxation of 30 percent on lump-sum payment of arrears was offered while a 25 percent relaxation was offered on payment of arrears in installments. He said making the payment of arrears in installments was made possible through a prudent strategy that also encouraged the tax recovery plan.

He informed the sphere of services of the Excise have been extended to all the tribal districts.

He further said that during last two years 355 accused involved in drug smuggling have been arrested adding during the same period over 24000 liters of liquor was recovered by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

He said our officials recovered 137kg ice drug and 318 kg of opium during the said period. Likewise, he said the authorities also seized 272 kg heroin and over 2000 hashish in different actions.

Ghazan Jamal said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through sailing Narcotics Substance Act (2019) in the provincial assembly enacted laws against drugs to effectively tackle this curse. He said 168 vacancies have been created in Anti-Narcotics Wing.

Further, he said all necessary and modern training has been imparted to anti-narcotics personnel. Besides, he said excise police stations have been setup in five divisional districts of the province. He said countless effective actions against drug dealers were taken across the province during last two years.