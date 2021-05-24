KP records 20 more Covid deaths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday said that 20 more people have died from Coronavirus and 255 patients have successfully recovered during last 24 hours in the province.

The total number of patients recovered so far from Coronavirus are 119,998.

According to reports, total 6250 tests were conducted in last 24 hours with detection of 304 new virus cases.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the province has reached 130187.

The Health Department said that total 3,970 death took place in the province so far.

The number of active cases in the province are 6250.