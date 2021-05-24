UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Records 20 More Covid Deaths

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

KP records 20 more Covid deaths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday said that 20 more people have died from Coronavirus and 255 patients have successfully recovered during last 24 hours in the province.

The total number of patients recovered so far from Coronavirus are 119,998.

According to reports, total 6250 tests were conducted in last 24 hours with detection of 304 new virus cases.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the province has reached 130187.

The Health Department said that total 3,970 death took place in the province so far.

The number of active cases in the province are 6250.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.