KP Records 26 More COVID-19 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:50 PM

KP records 26 more COVID-19 deaths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Department on Sunday said that 26 more people have died from coronavirus and 490 patients have successfully recovered during last 24 hours in the province.

It said that total number of patients recovered so far from coronavirus were 119,731.

According to reports , total 7,533 tests were conducted in last 24 hours with detection of 479 new virus cases.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the province has reached 129,883.

The Health Department said that total 3,950 death took place in the province so far.

The number of active cases in the province are 6,202.

The number of positive cases in Mardan are 117 , Peshawar 78, Swat 32, Bajaur 32 and Nowshera 20.

