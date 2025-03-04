KP Records 44pc Increase In Tax Revenue In February; Muzzammil
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, has stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has continued its trend of collecting higher revenues, maintaining its momentum in February 2025 as well.
According to KPRA statistics, tax collection from July to February recorded a remarkable 44 percent increase. Notably, KP's tax growth rate of 44 pc surpassed the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) 28pc increase.
