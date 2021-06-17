KP records 7 more deaths from Coronavirus

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Department on Wednesday reported 7 more deaths from Coronavirus and recovery of 328 patients during last 24 hours in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Department on Wednesday reported 7 more deaths from Coronavirus and recovery of 328 patients during last 24 hours in the province.

The total number of patients recovered so far from the virus are 129134.

According to Health Department reports, total 9527 tests were conducted in last 24 hours with detection of 161 new virus cases.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the province has reached 136,474.

The report said that total 4247 death took place in the province so far.

The number of active cases in the province are 4563 and total test conducted so far are 1946361 and total patients recovered 129134.