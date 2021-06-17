UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Records 7 More Deaths From Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:03 AM

KP records 7 more deaths from Coronavirus

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Department on Wednesday reported 7 more deaths from Coronavirus and recovery of 328 patients during last 24 hours in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Health Department on Wednesday reported 7 more deaths from Coronavirus and recovery of 328 patients during last 24 hours in the province.

The total number of patients recovered so far from the virus are 129134.

According to Health Department reports, total 9527 tests were conducted in last 24 hours with detection of 161 new virus cases.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the province has reached 136,474.

The report said that total 4247 death took place in the province so far.

The number of active cases in the province are 4563 and total test conducted so far are 1946361 and total patients recovered 129134.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

1 hour ago

Future Direction of US-Russia Trade Relations Depe ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Antonov Expected to Return to U ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Touched Upon Potential Mutual Recogni ..

3 minutes ago

US, Argentina Senior Officials Discuss Buenos Aire ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.