KP records five more Covid-19 deaths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa recorded five more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The Health department said that coronavirus positivity rate was 1.3% with 120 new cases reported out of total 9525 tests conducted on June 29.

All the districts of province was below 5 percent positivity rate during last seven days with total 1548 active cases and 428 patients in hospitals.

The Health department figures showed that over 2 million doses have been administered so far with more than 62,000 jabs delivered on June 29 at 718 vaccination centers across the province.

Heath Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra has requested young people and women to come forward and vaccinate.

He urged that all people who have been registered for the vaccination to visit any vaccination center and get inoculated.