KP Records Steady Decline In Coronavirus Prevalence Rate

Fri 11th June 2021

KP records steady decline in coronavirus prevalence rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The prevalence ratio of coronavirus was on the steady decrease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as on Friday the ratio dropped to its minimum level of 2.3 percent, a report from Health Department said.

The report said numbers of active cases of coronavirus infection dropped to 3725 in the province.

During the last seven days,the prevalence rate of coronavirus in 31 districts of the province remained at 4 percent while the ratio of positive cases recorded from 5percent to 7 percent.

It said 9757 medical tests were conducted the other day adding,there were only 760 coronavirus patients under treatment at different hospitals of the province.

As per the details provided by the three big hospitals of Peshawar including LRH, KTH and HMC, there were 271 patients admitted at these hospitals,out of which 22 were on ventilators.

More Stories From Pakistan

