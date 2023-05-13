UrduPoint.com

KP Registers 11.9 Pc Decline In Terrorism Incidents In April 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KP registers 11.9 pc decline in terrorism incidents in April 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has registered a decline of 11.9 percent in incidents of terrorism during the month of April 2023 due to the strategy of prevention through detection by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to four months progress report issued here Saturday by the Counter Terrorism Department KP from January to April 2023, the incidents of terrorism have been declined by 11.9 percent in the month of April.

In initial four months of 2023, a total of 309 cases of terrorism were registered out of which 213 were traced and 124 arrests were made.

Around 54 proclaimed offenders (POs) including 15 carrying head money were arrested as compared to 42 POs in the same period in the year 2022.

While 711 intelligence based operations were conducted in which 158 terrorists were arrested, the report said.

In 39 encounters with terrorists, 62 of them were neutralized and 53 attempts of committing terrorism were prevented through intelligence based operations wherein heavy recoveries of weapon and ammunition (53 cases) were made and 81 accused arrested.

Recoveries included 47 kg of explosives, 150 hand grenades, 01 suicide jacket, 105 arms and 2822 rounds of different bores.

Conviction in 08 cases were secured wherein eleven terrorists have been convicted as a result of successful investigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Suicide Progress Same Money January April From Weapon

Recent Stories

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

2 hours ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

2 hours ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

2 hours ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

3 hours ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.