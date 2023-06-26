KP registers 40 dengue cases in one week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The provincial health department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday called for more pragmatic measures to control the spread of dengue fever in the province as at-least 40 cases were reported within a week from across the province.

A comparative report of dengue fever cases issued here by the department revealed that 13 cases were reported from Mardan, 11 Peshawar, five Bajaur, three Chitral, two each from DI Khan and Swabi and one each from Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Khyber and Kohat districts.

It said that the health department in collaboration with the district administrations and other line departments kept the dengue cases under control this year as compare to the last year, adding that last year no case of dengue was reported during the first two months of 2022 and only three cases were registered in March while in 2023 eight cases were registered in January, two in February and three in March.

Similarly 14 cases were reported in April, 52 in May and 40 in June 2022 but during the corresponding period of 2023 four cases were registered in April 12 in May and 40 in June.

It advised all the district administrations and local communities to adopt preventive measures during rainy season to curb the spread of dengue.