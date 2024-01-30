KP Registers Alarming Spike 300 Percent In Malaria Cases During 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has registered an alarming spike of around 300 percent in malaria cases during the preceding year 2023, according to a report issued here on Tuesday by the Health Department
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has registered an alarming spike of around 300 percent in malaria cases during the preceding year 2023, according to a report issued here on Tuesday by the Health Department.
More than 500,000 people will be infected with malaria in 2023, exhibiting an increase of around 350,000 cases, compared to 150,000 reported in 2022.
The report reveals that the maximum number of malaria cases are reported in Shangla district, totaling around 1,08000, followed by D.I. Khan, where 70,000 cases were reported.
In Lakki Marwat, 44000 cases were reported, 24,000 in Karak, 40,000 in Tank, 24,000 in Khyber, 17000 in South Waziristan, 44,000 in Buner, 34, 000 in Bannu, and 17,000 in Nowshera.
In Mohmand district, 8000 cases were reported, 10,000 in Bajaur, and 13900 in Mardan, according to the report by the KP Health Department.
Director of Public Health KP, Irshad Roghani, has attributed prolonged rains and devastating floods as the reasons behind this abnormal spike in malaria cases, providing breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
As a protective measure, Dr Roghani continued, around two million nets were distributed among people to keep them protected from mosquito bites.
Recent Stories
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins
Youth office organizes session on career development
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi
FCCI disassociates itself from political posts
Tourists rushed to Galyat as snowfall blankets the region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA4 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad4 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project4 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari4 minutes ago
-
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins4 minutes ago
-
Youth office organizes session on career development4 minutes ago
-
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC4 minutes ago
-
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi4 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 25.90m from 615 defaulters on 138th day of recovery campaign4 minutes ago
-
Politics of revenge, hatred to be put to end: Bilawal14 minutes ago
-
Several apprehended amid conflict amongst students at MUST university4 minutes ago
-
Mine defused in Narowal14 minutes ago