KP registers significant decline in coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held here at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the Chair on Thursday.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Sultan Khan, Corp Commander Peshawar Lt. General Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and other high ranking civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Briefing about the latest situation of coronavirus pandemic in the province, the meeting was told that there had been a significant decline in coronavirus cases across the province whereas recovery ratio of the patients was also above 90%.

The meeting was informed that 34,171 COVID-19 patients out of total 36,340 recovered whereas a total of 1255 deaths have so far been reported from corona viruspandemic throughout the province. Presently only 20 patients are under treatment in ICUs.

It was further informed that utilization of healthcare system capacity for coronavirus patients in the province has constantly declined and utilization of ventilators has dropped by 84% and utilization of HDUs has also dropped by 92%, it was informed.

Expressing his satisfaction over the implementation status of SOPs at tourist sites as well as in the Muharram processions, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned for conducting maximum tests for COVID-19 at all those districts where processions and gatherings with regard to Muharram ul Haram were carried out.

The meeting also reviewed preparations regarding reopening of educational institutes in the province and decided that the final decision to this effect would be taken in consultation with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The meeting was told that all the preparations regarding the reopening of schools have been completed and SOPs for this purpose have also been notified. Separate SOPs for hostels and transport of educational institutes have also been notified. It was further told that disinfection of the schools used as quarantine centers is also in progress and detailed SOPs have been issued with special focus on use of face mask for staff and students, hand washing, ensuring regular cleanliness etc.

All the educational institutes are bound to immediately inform the district health department in case of coronavirus symptoms in children.

The meeting was told that the education department was in close contact with the Federal ministry of education and National Command and Operation Center regarding the reopening of educational institutes. Readiness certificates would also be provided by the heads of educational institutes by the September 7.

Similarly, workshops have been arranged for teachers in order to ensure safe reopening of schools. All the district education officers have been directed to have close liaison with district health department and administration as well to facilitate random testing for Corona virus in schools on need basis and health department will be requested to undertake COVID-19 test if the suspected cases are reported. Communication campaign would be launched after the final decision of federal government by September 07.

The meeting was also briefed about the immediate response and targeted measures implemented to mitigate the impact of pandemic on education of children. COVID-19 recovery and response plan was developed and academic Calendar was revised.

Under the E-initiatives of the education departments dedicated tv channel was started for online education of children. Similarly, learning portal, YouTube channel, Taleem Ghar (Grade I to X), virtual teacher (Q&A) forum have been launched. The education department has shared free online curriculum based on learning materials on its website to facilitate the students.

While briefing about the tourists activities in the province, the meeting was informed that more than 1.6 million tourists visited the tourists sites during the current session and 4738 tests of tourists have been carried out on different tourist sites of the province. Similarly, various hotels, restaurants and shops have been sealed on the violation of SOPs issued for the tourist sites.