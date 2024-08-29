KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Thursday approved the draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration of Brick Kilns Bill 2024.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur in chair approved the draft bill aimed at preparation of an inclusive and effective regulatory framework for the registration of all brick kilns.

The law would help protect rights of laborers of the brick kilns and ensure their welfare besides countering air pollution.

