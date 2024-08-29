Open Menu

KP Registration Of Brick Kilns Bill 2024 Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:30 PM

KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Thursday approved the draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration of Brick Kilns Bill 2024.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur in chair approved the draft bill aimed at preparation of an inclusive and effective regulatory framework for the registration of all brick kilns.

The law would help protect rights of laborers of the brick kilns and ensure their welfare besides countering air pollution.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

2 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

3 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

4 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

6 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

7 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

8 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

8 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

8 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

8 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan