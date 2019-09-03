UrduPoint.com
KP Relaxes Ban On Hunting Of Cranes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:09 PM

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has relaxed the ban on hunting and live catching of cranes in the province for the fall season 2019 from September 2 to October 16, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has relaxed the ban on hunting and live catching of cranes in the province for the fall season 2019 from September 2 to October 16, 2019.

According to a notification issued by the Environment and Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday, the relaxation is subject to conditions that the crane hunting camp will be allowed to catch fifteen (15) cranes in a season to the maximum, the number of all cranes in a camp shall not exceed ten (10) pairs.

The annual fee for possession of crane will be Rs. 400 per bird; fee for establishing crane camps in fall season, 2019 will be Rs.5000 per camp. Similarly, the fee for the NOCs for display of crane will be Rs.1000/- for each per event and import/export of crane will be Rs.2500 per bird.

