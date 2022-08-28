UrduPoint.com

KP Releases Additional Fund Of Rs.2.5bn For Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released an additional fund of Rs.2.5 billion for provision of relief to the flood affected people of the province, said a dispatch of the Establishment & Administration Department to the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department here on Sunday.

The approval for the relief of the fund has been granted by the cabinet through circulation.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has vowed to utilize all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood affectees and provision of relief to them.

The chief minister said that the affectees would not be left alone at this critical juncture and immediate steps for their rehabilitation would be taken soon after improvement in the situation.

