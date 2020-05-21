KP releases over 8% funds for local govt sector schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :More than 85 percent of the funds released for the developmental schemes of local government sector during the current financial year have been released so far as compared to the 64 percent expenditure of the released funds during the last financial year.

It was told in a meeting regarding the formulation of Annual Development Program (ADP) for financial year 2020-21 held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed in detail various proposed developmental schemes of local government and Irrigation Sectors to be included in the new ADP.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made so far on the implementation of developmental schemes of the current ADP in these sectors.

Regarding the progress on the developmental schemes of Irrigation Sector it was informed that more than 85 percent of the released funds for various developmental schemes of Irrigation Sector has been utilized whereas efforts are underway to ensure 100 percent utilization by the end of the current financial year.

The meeting was also informed that 22 ongoing projects of Irrigation Sector would be completed in the merged districts whereas 17 ongoing projects of the sector would be completed in the rest of the province during the new financial year.

Talking on this occasion the Chief Minister remarked that in view of the financial crunches due to corona pandemic, priority would be given to the completion of ongoing developmental schemes in the new ADP adding that new developmental schemes of dire need will also be included in the new ADP.

He directed the concerned high ups for necessary steps to finalize ADP for the upcoming financial year well in time.