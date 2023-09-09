Open Menu

KP Releases Rs 2 Bln For Sehat Card Plus Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KP releases Rs 2 bln for Sehat Card Plus Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Saturday released Rs 2 billion for the Sehat Card Plus Programme, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said here.

The facility of free treatment for the poor and middle class remains on the health card, Riaz Anwar said, adding, "health card treatment for poor patients has not been stopped now."The treatment of salaried employees up to Rs 32,000 is free, he added.

