KP Relief Department, IRC sign MoU to strengthen disaster response efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RRSD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the disaster management and fortify the emergency response efforts.

Secretary Relief, Abdul Basit and Country Director of IRC, Shabnam Baloch signed the MoU.

This moment marked that the IRC was committed to an enhanced collaboration with RRSD-Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) across all phases of disaster management. The collaborative initiatives encompass rapid response strategies, anticipatory actions, capacity-building projects and reinforcement of disaster preparedness programs.

The successful execution of this partnership hinges on the availability of essential resources to facilitate joint endeavors.

Throughout this collaboration, RRSD and IRC maintain their distinct missions and responsibilities, ensuring the preservation of their individual objectives.

Commenting on this development, Secretary of Relief, Abdul Basit, stated, "By harnessing the resources at our disposal, RRSD and IRC are poised to identify shared areas of interest in aiding communities affected by disasters or conflicts through targeted program interventions.

" He further added, "I strongly believe in the significance of building and strengthening local capacities in disaster preparedness and response. Additionally, he said we need to establish efficient mechanisms to streamline humanitarian efforts and prevent duplication of work during emergencies.

I extend my gratitude to the IRC for their unwavering support. This partnership signifies a substantial advancement in augmenting disaster management capabilities and establishing resilient emergency response mechanisms within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The collaborative synergy between RRSD and IRC aims to leverage their unique expertise for the betterment of communities grappling with the aftermath of disasters or conflicts, he said.

It is of paramount importance to emphasize that, while pursuing shared objectives, both RRSD and IRC remain steadfast in upholding their distinct missions and responsibilities.

This commitment ensures a seamless integration of efforts in pursuit of their humanitarian goals.

The MoU signing ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officials from the Relief Department, PDMA and IRC.