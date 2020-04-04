UrduPoint.com
KP Relief Dept Introduces Sanitizing Walkthrough Gates

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:26 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief and Rehabilitation Department has introduced a medal of walkthrough gate to contain chances of spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief and Rehabilitation Department has introduced a medal of walkthrough gate to contain chances of spread of coronavirus.

The gate introduced at Civil Sacritariat Office here on Saturday would be installed at entry and exit points of offices, plazas and fruits and cattle markets.

A tank containing 7000 liters of water, 35 grams Chlorine and 2.1 litters of methanol would also be installed with the walkthrough gate for sanitization.

The gate is meant to sanitize pedestrians and even cattles and vehicles.

Spokesman for the department said further improvement could be brought in this walkthrough gate model according to requirements.

