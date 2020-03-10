UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Relief Deptt Continues Elimination Of Locust

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:02 PM

KP Relief deptt continues elimination of locust

The Relief department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues fumigation against locust in various districts of the province to protect crops from further destruction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Relief department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues fumigation against locust in various districts of the province to protect crops from further destruction.

The spokesman of Relief Department said that 36 teams of the department have been conducting fumigation in districts Lakki, DI Khan, Tank, Orakzai and other areas in collaboration with district administration and line departments.

He said that apart from this the farmers and locals were also being sensitized about preventive measures,adding that fumigation teams would remain in affected areas till elimination of locust.

He said so far no loss of crops was reported from any area of the district. Meanwhile, Department of Agriculture Extension in collaboration with food and Agriculture Organisation conducted an awareness workshop on locust for farmers and land owners, where focal person of FAO informed the participants about effective preventive measures to protect crops from locust attack.

Related Topics

Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Tank From

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

7 minutes ago

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official pr ..

5 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

5 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.