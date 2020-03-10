KP Relief deptt continues elimination of locust

The Relief department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues fumigation against locust in various districts of the province to protect crops from further destruction

The spokesman of Relief Department said that 36 teams of the department have been conducting fumigation in districts Lakki, DI Khan, Tank, Orakzai and other areas in collaboration with district administration and line departments.

He said that apart from this the farmers and locals were also being sensitized about preventive measures,adding that fumigation teams would remain in affected areas till elimination of locust.

He said so far no loss of crops was reported from any area of the district. Meanwhile, Department of Agriculture Extension in collaboration with food and Agriculture Organisation conducted an awareness workshop on locust for farmers and land owners, where focal person of FAO informed the participants about effective preventive measures to protect crops from locust attack.