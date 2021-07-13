KP Religious Affairs deptt sign agreement for capacity building of seminary students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Religious Affairs and Auqaf Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed an agreement with a private firm for capacity building of students of seminaries in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Religious Affairs and Auqaf Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed an agreement with a private firm for capacity building of students of seminaries in the province.

The agreement was signed in presence of Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahoor Shakir said PTI government was taking historic steps for the betterment of students of religious seminaries.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister KP, Mahood Khan a number of projects have been launched for involvement of students of religious seminaries into main stream, he added.

Special Assistant to CM said payment of honorarium to religious scholars was the biggest achievement of this government.

Sharing details of the agreement, Zahoor Shakir said it include holding of extra curriculum and healthy activities in religious seminaries wherein more than 1000 students even in merged districts could participate.

These activities included holding of naat competition, qirat, essay writing, declamation contest, calligraphy etc. Exposure programme would also be arranged, he added.

The two years project would be executed at an estimated cost of Rs. 150 million, he continued.