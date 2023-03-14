UrduPoint.com

KP Reports 10 Dengue Cases In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023

KP reports 10 dengue cases in 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported at least ten dengue cases during the current year as the number of cases soaring in the month of March.

According to Health Department, ten dengue cases have been reported in three districts of the province including Mardan, Bajaur and Bannu. Of these cases, eight cases were reported from Mardan, and one each from Bajaur and Bannu.

Reacting to the dengue cases outbreak, officials of the health department said that it had asked for funds to prevent dengue virus, but these funds have not been received so far. Due to lack of funds, the health department is unable to implement dengue prevention action plan.

The Health Department said that funds for dengue control were reduced last year due to which dengue cases had increased as compared to the previous years in the province.

