KP Reports First Death From Dengue Fever In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The first death of the current year from dengue fever was reported from Abbottabad as according to the Health Department on Friday a woman from Mansehra died of the ailment at the hospital.

The Health Department report on dengue situation said the death of a woman from Mansehra at Abbottabad hospital was the first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from dengue fever during the current year.

According to the report 178 new cases of dengue fever were reported from the province during the last 24 hours. From Peshawar and Nowshera each 41 cases of dengue fever were reported while from Mardan 37, from Buner 12 and 8 each from Swabi and Khyber district.

The report further said that dengue prevalence was reported from 38 districts of the province adding 12 localities of the provincial metropolis were declared as hotspots for the dengue presence.

