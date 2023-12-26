Open Menu

KP Reports Lowest Number Of Dengue Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Tuesday reports the lowest number of dengue cases in the entire country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Tuesday reports the lowest number of dengue cases in the entire country.

Secretary Health KP, Mahmood Aslam, stated that in the year 2023, there were 20,566 suspected cases of dengue reported.

After screening 19,013 cases, dengue was confirmed in 747 individuals. Notably, no fatalities have been recorded due to dengue this year.

Compared to the 22,960 cases reported last year, the current figure of 747 cases indicates a significant 97 percent reduction. These details were released in a statement from his office.

Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam highlighted that despite limited resources and funding, Civil defense and other line departments have demonstrated improved efficiency in tackling dengue.

He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports the lowest number of dengue cases in the entire country.

Mahmood Aslam shared that over 10 million homes were checked as part of the dengue prevention campaign. Dengue larvicides were used in more than 9,000 homes where the presence of dengue larvae was confirmed. Additionally, the examination of over three million potential larval habitats took place.

Regarding awareness initiatives, Mahmood Aslam stated that Lady Health Visitors delivered over 200,000 awareness messages as part of the Dengue Awareness Campaign.

A total of 4,462 awareness sessions including including dengue awareness Walks and lectures were conducted.

He also commended the religious leaders, divisional and district administrations and the health department employees for successfully limiting dengue cases to 747 numbers.

APP/ash

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue From Government Million

Recent Stories

Transgender killed in firing incident

Transgender killed in firing incident

5 minutes ago
 Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for ..

Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for PS-60 approved

5 minutes ago
 CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

5 minutes ago
 Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democrac ..

Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democracy to be remembered: NA Speaker

5 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the ..

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the 16th death anniversary of Shah ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting ..

Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

2 minutes ago
Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syri ..

Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syria: rescuers, monitor

2 minutes ago
 Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

7 seconds ago
 Call to equip youths with latest technologies to r ..

Call to equip youths with latest technologies to root out poverty, unemployment

9 seconds ago
 PM Kakar for according significance to climate res ..

PM Kakar for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Ba ..

11 seconds ago
 Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th dea ..

Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th death anniversary

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan