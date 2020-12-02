UrduPoint.com
KP Reports Six Deaths, 331 New Corona Cases During 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:10 AM

KP reports six deaths, 331 new corona cases during 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The second wave of coronavirus seemed to be on the prowl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 331 new cases and six deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, said a report of the Health Department on Wednesday.

The number of deaths from coronavirus infection has reached 1375 while so far a total of 47701 people have been reported as affected by the virus.

According to the report of the Health Department, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the number of active cases was 4196 while 266 gained recovery from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Till date 42130 affected people have defeated the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it added.

