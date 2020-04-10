KP reports three more deaths, 65 fresh COVID-19 cases: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 65 new coronavirus cases and three deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, after which the death toll in the province stands at 23 and infections at 620.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra tweeted that 65 more cases have emerged in the province. The total confirmed cases were 620 while 128 patients have recovered from the disease so far and the death toll is at 22 at present. The three new deaths in KP have been reported from Lower Dir, Malakand and Mardan districts.

In Lower Dir, a patient from Rabat area, after showing symptoms of the disease was referred from Timergara Hospital to Peshawar few days ago. The deceased had gone with a Tableeghi Jamaat and he had returned from Balochistan few days ago. The deceased was already suffering from lungs disease and had been admitted to hospital several times.

Dr. Irshad Roghani said the deceased will be laid to rest according to the set protocol by the government officials.

He said the results of five close relatives of the deceased person have come back as negative.

In Malakand, an 80-year-old patient died on Friday. The test of the patient, Ahmed Shah, was received as positive on Thursday. The local administration said arrangements have been finalized for the funeral of the deceased under strict security measures.

In Mardan, the coronavirus test of a person who died two days ago, came back as positive on Friday.

A 40-year-old patient, who was already suffering from diabetes and asthma, was brought to Mardan Medical Complex. Doctors suspected that the patient has symptoms like that of a coronavirus patient and his tests were taken. The patient died at the hospital on April 07 and he was laid to rest in his ancestral village after funeral on April 08.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir has confirmed that the test of the deceased person has come back as positive. He said the house of the person has been sealed and his family members have been kept in quarantine.