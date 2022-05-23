UrduPoint.com

KP Rescue 1122 Continues Operation For Third Day To Douse Fire In Koh-e-Suleman Hills

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 authorities have continued its operation for the third consecutive day to douse fire in Koh-e-Sulemai hills at Baluchistan province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 authorities have continued its operation for the third consecutive day to douse fire in Koh-e-Sulemai hills at Baluchistan province.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad said that his team members reached to the site of fire at thousands feet elevation by travelling on foot for several hours.

"Majority of the blaze is doused in Koh-e-Suleman mountains range," Dr. Khateer added. He also claimed that fire at KP side of the hill was completely controlled.

DG Rescue 1122 said his team members have set up camps in Baluchistan province and continuously fighting the wild fire.

It is worth mentioning here that Rescue 1122 KP in pursuance of directives of Chief Minister KP had deputed fifty of its fire fighters for dousing of wild fire in Koh-e-Suleman hills.

