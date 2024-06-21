Open Menu

KP Rescue 1122 DG Visits DIKhan Station

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan Friday appreciated the performance of the personnel during his visit to the District Rescue Headquarters Office.

The visiting officer was received by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Faseehullah and Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat and a smart contingent of Rescue officials presented guard of honor.

The Director General met the subordinate officials, examined the control room and inspected emergency equipment and vehicles.

Regional Director Operations South Imran Khan Yousafzai, Admin Officer Waseem Orakzai and other officials accompanied him.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan met with staff members of Rescue 1122 Station and distributed cash prizes and Certificates of appreciation among the officials for their excellent performance.

