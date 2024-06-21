KP Rescue 1122 DG Visits DIKhan Station
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan Friday appreciated the performance of the personnel during his visit to the District Rescue Headquarters Office
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan Friday appreciated the performance of the personnel during his visit to the District Rescue Headquarters Office.
The visiting officer was received by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Faseehullah and Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat and a smart contingent of Rescue officials presented guard of honor.
The Director General met the subordinate officials, examined the control room and inspected emergency equipment and vehicles.
Regional Director Operations South Imran Khan Yousafzai, Admin Officer Waseem Orakzai and other officials accompanied him.
Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan met with staff members of Rescue 1122 Station and distributed cash prizes and Certificates of appreciation among the officials for their excellent performance.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points
Profiteers fined in Sialkot
627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-25
Two held with kites, string rolls
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat
FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated
Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St
SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market
UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Profiteers fined in Sialkot1 minute ago
-
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-251 minute ago
-
Two held with kites, string rolls1 minute ago
-
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat1 minute ago
-
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated29 minutes ago
-
LHC orders crackdown on smoky vehicles, crop residue burning47 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts power supply from 100 feeders47 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes drugs from suspect57 minutes ago
-
PPP women wing criticizes CM's statements, urges to focus on provincial issues57 minutes ago
-
DC visit THQ Samundri, checked facilities57 minutes ago
-
Cake cutting ceremonies held to mark Benazir Bhutto birth anniversary57 minutes ago