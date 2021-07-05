UrduPoint.com
KP Rescue 1122 Handles More Than 21,000 Emergencies During Last Month Of June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

KP Rescue 1122 handles more than 21,000 emergencies during last month of June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has handled more than 21000 emergencies in the province during the last month of June 2021.

According to spokesman of Rescue 1122, Bilal Ahmad the performance report was presented at the monthly meeting of Provincial Monitoring Cell.

During the meeting, DG Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Muhammad informed participants that the organization was operating in 32 districts of the province.

In the last month of June, he continued, around 2607 accidents were reported in the province and Rescue 1122 provided services.

Similarly, 10994 medical emergencies were reported besides 853 incidents of fire, 116 drowning, 24 building collapse, 340 incidents of crime, ten of blasts due to gas leakage along with 527 other emergencies.

Rescue 1122, he continued, provided first aid to 14837 persons and rushed them do different hospitals.

In June month around 417 persons succumbed to their injuries while getting emergency service, DG Rescue 1122 added.

The organization, he continued, was providing service for shifting of suspects of corona virus from Bacha Khan Airport, Torkham Border and Ghulam Khan corridor to different hospitals.

In this connection around 5520 corona patients were shifted to hospitals in the province, he added.

